THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE HAS KILLED TWO TAX CUT BILLS.

THE HOUSE VOTED YESTERDAY TO NOT AGREE WITH SENATE AMENDMENTS TO ELIMINATE THE OVERALL SALES TAX ON GROCERIES AFTER THE ISSUE HAD BEEN REVIVED.

THE BILL WAS ONE OF GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES THIS SESSION.

A SEPARATE BILL WOULD LOWER THE SALES TAX AND WOULD NOT INCLUDE A SUNSET CLAUSE.

THE HOUSE ALSO VOTED YESTERDAY TO KILL A BILL THAT WOULD’VE CREATED A 425-DOLLAR TAX REBATE FOR OWNERS OF SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGS.