IOWA SENATE PASSES TWO GENDER RELATED BILLS

THE IOWA SENATE HAS APPROVED A BILL TO BAN IOWA MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS FROM PROVIDING GENDER TRANSITION PRESCRIPTIONS OR PROCEDURES TO MINORS.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JEFF EDLER OF SIOUX CENTER IS THE BILL’S SPONSOR.

GENDER9 OC……..MEDICAL INTERVENTION.” :09

EDLER SAYS CHILDREN SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO GROW UP NATURALLY:

GENDER10 OC……WHO THEY BECOME.” :09

SENATE DEMOCRATS VOTED AGAINST THE BILL WITHDEMOCRATIC LEADER ZACH WAHLS OF CORALVILLE CLAIMING IT WOULD OUTLAW CARE THAT PREVENTS SUICIDES.

GENDER11 OC……TO THEIR KID.” :08

TUESDAY NIGHT THE SENATE VOTED TO REQUIRE THAT K-THROUGH-12 STUDENTS USE THE BATHROOM THAT MATCHES THE GENDER ON THEIR BIRTH CERTIFICATE.

SENATOR CHERIELYNN WESTRICH, A REPUBLICAN FROM OTTUMWA, SAYS THE BILL APPLIES TO LOCKER ROOMS AS WELL.

GENDER12 OC……….ENSURES THAT.” :05

SENATOR LIZ BENNETT, A DEMOCRAT FROM CEDAR RAPIDS, SAYS THIS BILL WILL MAKE SCHOOL SCARIER FOR A SMALL GROUP OF KIDS.

GENDER13 OC….BULLY OTHER KIDS. :09

A SIMILAR BILL IS ELIGIBLE FOR DEBATE IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

……………