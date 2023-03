IOWA HOUSE SENDS GENDER BILL TO GOVERNOR

AFTER A NEARLY TWO AND A HALF HOUR DEBATE, THE IOWA HOUSE GAVE FINAL APPROVAL TO A BILL THAT WOULD BAN IOWA DOCTORS AND THERAPISTS FROM PROVIDING GENDER TRANSITION CARE TO MINORS.

ALL SENATE REPUBLICANS VOTED FOR THE BILL TUESDAY NIGHT AND ON WEDNESDAY, 58 OF THE 64 REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE BACKED IT TO SEND IT TO THE GOVERNOR.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT OF DENISON SAYS THERE ARE GRAVE DOUBTS ABOUT HAVING CHILDREN UNDERGO THESE LIFE-ALTERING PROCEDURES.

GENDER14 OC………FAR FROM PROVEN.” :11

HOLT SAYS CHILDREN ARE UNABLE TO GIVE INFORMED CONSENT TO THESE KIND OF PROCEDURES.

GENDER15 OC……..HELP THEIR CHILD.” :12

FIVE REPUBLICANS AND ALL HOUSE DEMOCRATS VOTED AGAINST THE BILL.

REPRESENTATIVE ROSS WILBURN, A DEMOCRAT FROM AMES, TOLD HIS COLLEAGUES HE’S THE FATHER OF A SON WHO COMPLETED HIS GENDER TRANSITION AT THE AGE OF 21.

GENDER16 OC…….FOR THEIR CHILDREN.” :12

A SIMILAR LAW PASSED IN ARKANSAS IN 2021 WAS IMMEDIATELY CHALLENGED IN COURT AND HAS NEVER TAKEN EFFECT AS THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN RESOLVED.

………………….

..