GENNI PAUL-FETTERMAN NAMED TEACHER OF THE YEAR

MORNINGSIDE STEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER GENNI PAUL-FETTERMAN HAS BEEN HONORED AS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DISTRICT’S TEACHER OF THE YEAR.

PAUL-FETTERMAN WAS SURPRISED AT A SCHOOL ASSEMBLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN HER SCHOOL WHERE SHE WAS RECOGNIZED FOR INSPIRING STUDENTS AND STAFF THROUGH HER POSITIVITY AND PROFESSIONALISM.

PAUL-FETTERMAN JOINED THE DISTRICT IN 2000 AND IS KNOWN FOR HER ABILITY TO BUILD RELATIONSHIPS WHILE SERVING AS A TITLE ONE INTERVENTIONIST AT THE SCHOOL.

SHE EARNED HER BACHELOR’S DEGREE FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY AND MASTERS FROM WALDEN UNIVERSITY.

PAUL-FETTERMAN WILL BE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS’S NOMINEE FOR IOWA’S TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD, WHICH WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE FALL OF THIS YEAR.