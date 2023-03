14TH MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT SET FOR MAY 16TH (Update)

THE 14TH MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT WILL TAKE 84 AREA MILITARY VETERANS TO WASHINGTON D.C. FROM SIOUX FALLS ON MAY 16TH.

THE EVENT WAS ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY AT THE GRAND FALLS CASINO & GOLF RESORT AT LARCHWOOD, IOWA WHERE THE NON-PROFIT LYON COUNTY RIVERBOAT FOUNDATION PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $87,500 TO MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT C-E-O AARON VAN BEEK:

HONOR OC…ON THE FLIGHT. :14

ALL OF THE VETERANS FLY FOR FREE TO SEE THE WAR MEMORIALS IN THE NATION’S CAPITOL.

IT’S THE SECOND TIME LYON COUNTY HAS PARTNERED ON AN HONOR FLIGHT TRIP.

Updated 3:34 p.m. 3/9/23