USHL Playoff Format Announced

The United States Hockey League has announced the format for the 2022-23 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

This season’s playoffs will feature 12 teams, six from each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, beginning on Monday, April 24.

The 2022-23 Clark Cup Playoffs begin with a three-game first round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and #4 and #5 seeds.

All three games will be played at the higher seed’s home location on three consecutive nights.

Following the first round, the winner of the #3 vs. #6 series will automatically play the #2 seed from their conference while the winner of the #4 vs. #5 series will automatically play the #1 seeds in the Conference Semifinals.

The Semifinals is a three-game series with all three games played at the higher seed’s home location on three consecutive nights.

The winners of the Conference Semifinals matchups will then face off in a best-of-five Conference Final series.

The format of the Conference Final will be 2-2-1 with games 1, 2 and 5 at the higher seed.

The Eastern and Western Conference Champions will meet for the Clark Cup Final, a best-of-five series played in the 2-2-1 format with the higher seed hosting games 1, 2 and 5.

2022-23 Clark Cup Playoffs Dates

(exact game dates dependent on matchup and building availability)

First Round (best of three): April 24-26

Conference Semifinals (best of three): April 28 – April 30

Conference Finals (best of five): May 5-11

Clark Cup Final (best of five): May 13-23