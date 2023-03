SC POLICE APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING FOR ARMORED RESCUE VEHICLE

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM THE CITY COUNCIL TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING FROM THE IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT TO PURCHASE AN ARMORED RESCUE VEHICLE FOR THEIR SWAT UNIT.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE LENCO G3 BEARCAT VEHICLE WOULD PROVIDE PROTECTION FOR OFFICERS IN DANGEROUS SITUATIONS:

THE CHIEF SAYS THIS VEHICLE WOULD REPLACE A LARGER MILITARY SURPLUS VEHICLE THAT WAS DONATED BY THE MILITARY BUT WAS NOT DESIGNED FOR POLICE USE::

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SHARED HIS CONCERNS AS WELL AS FROM A CITIZEN THAT THE VEHICLE WAS MILITARISTIC :

MUELLER RESPONDED THAT’S WHY HE WANTS TO REPLACE THE CURRENT VEHICLE, BECAUSE IT IS MILITARY AND DESIGNED OR PRACTICAL FOR MANY POLICE NEEDS.

HE WOULD TURN THE CURRENT VEHICLE BACK OVER TO THE GOVERNMENT IF THE GRANT IS APPROVED.

THE HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT IS FOR $240,000.

IF FUNDING IS AWARDED THE POLICE DEPARTMENT PLANS TO UTILIZE $50,000 IN STATE ASSET FORFEITURE FUNDS TO COMPLETE THE PURCHASE OF THE LENCO G3 BEARCAT ARMORED RESCUE VEHICLE.