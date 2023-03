SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S GOAL TO GET THE STATE’S TAX ON GROCERIES ELIMINATED HAS BEEN REVIVED BY THE STATE SENATE.

THE SENATE PASSED A HIGHLY AMENDED VERSION OF THE BILL MONDAY BY A SLIM MARGIN AND IT NOW GOES TO THE HOUSE FOR CONSIDERATION.

IF THE HOUSE APPROVES THE MEASURE, IT WILL GO TO GOVERNOR NOEM’S DESK FOR SIGNATURE.

A CONFERENCE COMMITTEE WILL BE CALLED IF THE HOUSE DOESN’T APPROVE THE BILL TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON THE FINAL BILL.