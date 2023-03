NAVIGATOR VS HULSE BENCH TRIAL OVER CARBON PIPELINE TAKES PLACE

A BENCH TRIAL INVOLVING A COMPANY WANTING TO BUILD A CARBON PIPELINE ON PROPERTY OWNED BY RURAL RESIDENTS WHO REFUSED TO GIVE PERMISSION FOR SURVEYORS TO BE ON THEIR LAND TOOK PLACE TUESDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY LLC TOOK VICKI AND WILLIAM HULSE TO COURT, SEEKING A PERMANENT INJUNCTION FORCING THE LANDOWNERS TO ALLOW COMPANY SURVEYS OF THEIR LAND.

THE HULSE’S HAVE REFUSED NAVIGATORS REQUEST AND CLAIMED IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL TO BE FORCED INTO ALLOWING SURVEYORS ACCESS TO THEIR PROPERTY.

THE HULSE’S ALSO CLAIMED NAVIGATOR HAS NOT COMPLIED WITH THE RESTRICTED CERTIFIED MAIL REQUIREMENT OF NOTIFYING THEM OF THEIR INTENT.

NAVIGATOR CLAIMED THEY HAD SENT A CERTIFIED LETTER, BUT THE HULSE’S STATED THEY NEVER RECEIVED IT.

THE HULSE’S ALSO WANT NAVIGATOR TO PAY ALL COURT COSTS IN THE CASE.

NAVIGATOR NOW HAS FIVE DAYS TO FILE POST TRIAL BRIEFS, AND THE HULSE’S WILL HAVE A SIMILAR AMOUNT OF TIME TO RESPOND.