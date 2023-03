BIKE TRAIL PLANNED AS PART OF NEW GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED THE CONSTRUCTION OF A BIKE TRAIL AS PART OF THE FUTURE PLANNED RECONSTRUCTION OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT.

CITY PLANNER CHRIS MADSEN SAYS IT WOULD BE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE VIADUCT:

MADSEN DISCUSSED THE REASONS OF HAVING TRAIL ON JUST ONE SIDE OF THE VIADUCT WITH COUNCIL MEMBERS DAN MOORE AND MATTHEW O’KANE:

A TRAIL CONNECTION DOWN TO CUNNINGHAM DRIVE WOULD CONNECT TO THE RIVERFRONT AND CHAUTAUQUA TRAILS.

THE TRAIL IS STILL YEARS AWAY PENDING THE START OF CONSTRUCTION ON A NEW GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT BY THE IOWA D-O-T AND THE CITY.