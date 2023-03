BARTA UNDER FIRE BY SOME STATE LAWMAKERS

A STATE SENATOR IS CALLING ON THE IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS TO FIRE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GARY BARTA.

SENATOR ANNETTE SWEENEY OF HARDIN COUNTY CALLED BARTA INCOMPETENT AFTER THE UNIVERSITY SETTLED ITS FOURTH RACIAL DISCRIMINATION CASE DURING HIS TENURE.

THE CASES HAVE COST THE UNIVERSITY AND THE STATE MORE THAN ELEVEN-MILLION DOLLARS.

SWEENEY SAYS BARTA AND OTHERS INVOLVED IN NEGOTIATIONS TO SETTLE THE CASE IGNORED THE WISHES OF COACHES NAMED IN THE LAWSUIT WHO WERE FIGHTING THE ALLEGATIONS:

THE LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY 12 BLACK HAWKEYE FOOTBALL PLAYERS IN 2020.

SHE’S CALLING ON THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S PRESIDENT TO ASK FOR BARTA’S RESIGNATION AND, IF HE DOESN’T RESIGN, SWEENEY SAYS BARTA SHOULD BE FIRED.

TWO MILLION DOLLARS OF THE SETTLEMENT IS BEING COVERED WITH STATE TAX DOLLARS, WHICH HAS RAISED THE IRE OF SWEENEY AND OTHER LAWMAKERS.