THUNE SAYS SOUTHERN BORDER ISSUES ARE EXPANDING

FOUR AMERICANS REMAIN MISSING AFTER BEING KIDNAPPED IN NORTHERN MEXICO FRIDAY. BY ARMED MEN.

THE FOUR WERE IN A VAN WITH NORTH CAROLINA PLATES AND HAD DRIVEN ACROSS THE TEXAS BORDER SOUTH OF BROWNSVILLE WHEN THEY WERE ATTACKED.

U-S EMPLOYEES AT THE CONSULATE HAVE BEEN ADVISED NOT TO VISIT THE AREA – WHICH IS ONE OF SIX MEXICAN STATES ON THE STATE DEPARTMENT’S ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ LIST BECAUSE OF VIOLENT CRIME CONCERNS.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE WAS IN A GROUP OF REPUBLICAN SENATORS THAT SPENT TIME AT THE U.S. MEXICAN BORDER IN TEXAS LAST WEEK.

HE SPOKE WITH REPORTERS LATE LAST WEEK BEFORE NEWS OF THE KIDNAPPING BECAME KNOWN ABOUT DEALING WITH BORDER ISSUES:

THUNE SAYS THEY ALSO HEARD ABOUT A NEW DISTURBING TREND OF THOSE CROSSING THE BORDER;

NEBRASKA SENATORS DEB FISCHER AND PETE RICKETTS WERE ALSO ON THE TRIP TO THE MEXICAN BORDER.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story