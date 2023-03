LOTS OF SPEEDERS TICKETED IN NEBRASKA

MANY NEBRASKANS WHO DROVE TO BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT GAMES IN THE STATE THIS PAST WEEK HAD AN UNANTICIPATED EXPENSE.

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WERE OUT IN FORCE AND FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY ISSUED 370 SPEEDING TICKETS, INCLUDING STOPPING 19 DRIVERS FOR SPEEDING AT 100 MILES PER HOUR OR MORE.

THE TROOPERS ALSO REMOVED 12 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD DURING THE FIRST WEEKEND OF A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OPERATION ON TRAFFIC SAFETY DURING THE STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS.

STATE TROOPERS WILL CONTINUE THE SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OPERATION DURING THE NEBRASKA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT THIS WEEK, WHICH STARTS ON WEDNESDAY AND RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY.