IOWA & NEBRASKA HAVE SOME OF COUNTRY’S HIGHEST TAXES

THIS WON’T COME AS A BIG SURPRISE TO MOST OF US, BUT A NEW SURVEY SAYS IOWA AND NEBRASKA HAVE SOME OF THE HIGHEST TAXES IN AMERICA.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO WALLETHUB, WHICH MADE A LIST COMPARING STATE AND LOCAL TAXES IN EACH STATE TO THE U.S. AVERAGE.

IN THAT SURVEY, IOWA HAS THE SIXTH-HIGHEST OVERALL TAXES IN THE COUNTRY, NEARLY 24 PERCENT HIGHER THAN AVERAGE TAXES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

NEBRASKA HAS THE EIGHTH-HIGHEST TAXES, OVER 22 PERCENT HIGHER THAN THE AVERAGE TAX RATE IN THE U.S.

WALLETHUB SAYS THE STATE WITH THE LOWEST TAXES IS ALASKA.

THE STATE WITH THE HIGHEST IS ILLINOIS.