HARTINGTON MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF LAST WEEK’S FATAL SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED NEAR HARTINGTON.

THE VICTIM IS 31-YEAR-OLD ISRAEL MATOS-COLON OF FOWLERVILLE, MICHIGAN.

MATOS-COLON WAS SHOT LAST WEDNESDAY MORNING AT A TOWER WORK SITE NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 57 AND 885 ROAD, TWO MILES NORTH OF HARTINGTON.

SEVERAL CREW MEMBERS WORKING ON THE TOWER ATTEMPTED LIFE-SAVING MEASURES ON THE VICTIM.

INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE SHOOTING OCCURRED DURING A WORKPLACE ARGUMENT BETWEEN MATOS-COLON AND THE SUSPECT, 20-YEAR-OLD DAVID PHILLIPS OF KENNER, LOUISIANA.

PHILLIPS IS BEING HELD IN THE CEDAR COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM, AND USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY.

