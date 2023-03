GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS ARE BRINGING THEIR “BAD ALL OVER THE WORLD – 50 YEARS OF ROCK” TOUR TO THE ORPHEUM THEATRE IN SIOUX CITY.

THOROGOOD IS KNOWN FOR HIS GUITAR RIFFING ROCK WITH HITS LIKE “BAD TO THE BONE”, “WHO DO YOU LOVE” AND “I DRINK ALONE”.

THE BAND WILL ROCK THE ORPHEUM STAGE ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH.

TICKETS STARTING AT $40, GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 10 AT 10:00 AM AT ORPHEUMLIVE.COM OR BY VISITING THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.