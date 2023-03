NORFOLK MAN ARRESTED AFTER ROBBERY & PURSUIT

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY, CHARGED IN A ROBBERY THAT ENDED WITH A PURSUIT AND ARREST SATURDAY MORNING NORTH OF LINCOLN.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL RESPONDED TO A ROBBERY REPORTED AT A GAS STATION IN VALPARAISO AROUND 9 A.M.

A TROOPER LOCATED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION OF THE ROBBERY SUSPECT’S VEHICLE WITHIN TEN MINUTES ON HIGHWAY 79 SOUTH OF RAYMOND.

THE TROOPER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP, BUT THE DRIVER FLED AND THE TROOPER INITIATED A PURSUIT WHICH REACHED SPEEDS EXCEEDING 110 MILES PER HOUR.

WHEN THE SUSPECT SLOWED NEAR AN INTERSECTION, A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY PERFORMED A TACTICAL VEHICLE INTERVENTION TO BRING THE VEHICLE, WHICH HAD BEEN STOLEN, TO A STOP.

THE SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT, BUT WAS QUICKLY CAUGHT.

22-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER SHORT OF NORFOLK IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND OTHER CHARGES.

THE SAUNDERS COUNTY SHERIFF HAS ADDITIONAL CHARGES RELATED TO THE GAS STATION ROBBERY. SHORT ALSO HAD AN ACTIVE WARRANT FROM MADISON COUNTY.