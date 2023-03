FACEOFF FOR CHARITY FINAL RESULTS ARE IN

THE RESULTS ARE IN FOR THIS YEAR’S BOYS AND GIRLS HOME “FACEOFF FOR CHARITY” FUNDRAISER HELD WITH THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY TEAM.

THE EVENT AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS LAST MONTH RAISED $122,617 TO BENEFIT THE CHILDREN AND FAMILIES ACCESSING MENTAL HEALTH CARE AT BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICE IN SIOUX CITY.

THIS YEAR’S TOTAL PUSHES THE AMOUNT RAISED OVER 25 YEARS TO $1,030,288 DOLALRS.

THE EVENT INCLUDED A DINNER AND LIVE AND SILENT AUCTIONS.

MUSKETEERS PLAYERS SERVED DINNER TO ATTENDEES AND LEARNED ABOUT THE SERVICES PROVIDED AT BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND HOW THEIR PARTICIPATION AS WAITERS AT THE EVENT HELPS CHANGE LIVES.