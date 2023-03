SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE ON THE IOWA DRUG POLICY ADVISORY COUNCIL:

REX14 OC………POLICY COUNCIL. :21

THE APPOINTMENT GIVES NORTHWEST IOWA A VOICE ON THE COUNCIL:

REX15 OC……RIGHT NOW. :31

MUELLER SAYS HE WILL ATTEND THE MEETINGS BOTH IN PERSON AND BY ZOOM OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS.