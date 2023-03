185TH AIR GUARD HONORED AS MERITORIOUS UNIT

SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING HAS BEEN HONORED WITH THE AIR FORCE MERITORIOUS UNIT AWARD.

THE UNIT HELD A “COMMANDER’S CALL” EVENT SATURDAY AT THE AIR BASE.

WING COMMANDER COLONEL SONYA MORRISONAT TOLD GUARD MEMBERS THEY WERE AWARDED THE HONOR BECAUSE OF THEIR PARTICIPATION IN RETROGRADE OPERATIONS FROM AFGHANISTAN.

FOLLOWING THE EVACUATION OF AFGHANISTAN, IOWA AIR GUARD MEMBERS RECEIVED EXTREMELY SHORT NOTICE ORDERS IN SUPPORT OF THE RESETTLING EFFORTS AND WERE SENT TO JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST IN NEW JERSEY.

THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 132ND WING IN DES MOINES WAS ALSO HONORED FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION IN THE EFFORT, AS WELL AS THE 133RD TEST SQUADRON IN FORT DODGE.

THE COMMANDERS CALL EVENT HAD SEVERAL HUNDRED AIRMEN FROM THE 185TH IN FORMATION IN THE MAIN HANGAR WHERE COLONEL MORRISON FORMALLY CONGRATULATED THEM.

COLONEL MORRISON ALSO PRESENTED AWARDS TO A NUMBER OF UNIT MEMBERS FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THAT PAIR OF RECENT INSPECTIONS.

THOSE TOOK PLACE OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS, TESTING THE UNIT’S RESPONSE TO A NUCLEAR EMERGENCY,