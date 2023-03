UNPLUG FROM YOUR DIGITAL DEVICE & HAVE A REAL CONVERSATION

FRIDAY IS THE NATIONAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING, WHICH IS A DAY TO DISCONNECT FROM DIGITAL DEVICES.

CHRIS CONLEY OF U.S. CELLULAR OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA SAYS IT SEEMS ODD FOR A WIRELESS COMPANY TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO PUT THEIR PHONES DOWN FOR AWHILE:

UNPLUG1 OC………PHONE SCREENS :17

CONLEY SAYS PEOPLE NEED TO RECONNECT WITH OTHER PEOPLE DIRECTLY:

UNPLUG2 OC…….ACROSS THE BOARD :17

HE SAYS THEY HAVE SOME GOOD IDEAS AVAILABLE ON THEIR WEBSITE:

UNPLUG3 OC……..IN THE MOMENT :21

CONLEY SAYS THEY HOPE PEOPLE TAKE A BREAK TO PUT THEIR DIGITAL DEVICES IN PERSPECTIVE.