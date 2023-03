SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW HAS NEW FEATURES AND FAMILIAR FAVORITIES

THE 66TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW IS UNDERWAY AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE.

TERRI SCHELM OF THE GREATER SIOUXLAND HOMEBUILDERS ASSOCIATION SAYS THE EXPO CENTER HAS BECOME A GREAT NEW PERMANENT HOME FOR THE ANNUAL SHOW WITH MORE EXHIBITS THAN EVER AND PLENTY OF ROOM TO SHOW THEM:

HOMESHOW1 OC….PARTICULAR BOOTHS. :19

AND WHILE THERE ARE PLENTY OF FAMILIAR BUSINESSES ON HAND AGAIN THIS YEAR, SCHELM SAYS THERE ARE SOME NEW THINGS TOO:

HOMESHOW2 OC…….FAVORITE THINGS. :25

THERE’S ALSO THINGS GEARED FOR CHILDREN INCLUDING A NEWLY CONSTRUCTED PLAY AREA WHERE KIDS CAN BUILD THINGS WITH SOME FAMILIAR MATERIALS:

HOMESHOW3 OC……THE LEGOS TOO. :21

THE HOME SHOW IS OPEN UNTIL 8 P.M. FRIDAY, 10 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. SATURDAY AND 10 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. ON SUNDAY.

ADMISSION IS $7 FOR ADULTS, WITH CHILDREN 12 & UNDER ADMITTED FREE.