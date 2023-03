SC SCHOOL DISTRICT NEEDS BUS DRIVERS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS IN NEED OF BUS DRIVERS.

DISTRICT TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISOR CHRIS WELLENSTEIN SAYS THEY ARE IN NEED OF BOTH FULL TIME AND PART TIME DRIVERS:

THE SHORTAGE IS DUE TO RETIREMENTS, DRIVERS TAKING OTHER JOBS AND A LACK OF RECENT APPLICANTS.

WELLENSTEIN SAYS SOME OF THE ROUTES ARE CURRENTLY BEING COVERED BY OTHER STAFF:

THE PAY FOR FULL TIME DRIVERS IS OVER $20 AN HOUR WITH BENEFITS:

THE HOURS ARE SPLIT DURING THE SCHOOL DAY TO GET STUDENTS TO AND FROM SCHOOL.

APPLICANTS WILL GO THROUGH A BACKGROUND CHECK AND BE QUALIFIED TO DRIVE:

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS JUST ADDED THREE NEW BUSES AND ALL BUSES ARE EQUIPPED WITH CAMERAS.

ANYONE INTERESTED IN APPLYING SHOULD CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.