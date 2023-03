UNITYPOINT TO EXPLORE MERGER WITH PRESBYTERIAN HEALTHCARE

UNITYPOINT HEALTH AND NEW MEXICO-BASED PRESBYTERIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES HAVE SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO EXPLORE THE FORMATION OF A NEW HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATION.

THE PROPOSED COMPANY WOULD HAVE BOTH SYSTEMS PRESERVE THEIR BRAND AND CONTINUE DELIVERING LOCAL CARE WHILE JOINTLY ACHIEVING ADMINISTRATIVE EFFICIENCIES UNDER A PARENT ORGANIZATION.

DALE MAXWELL, PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF PRESBYTERIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES SAYS UNITYPOINT SHARES THEIR COMMITMENT TO KEEPING HEALTHCARE DELIVERY LOCAL AND CREATING A CULTURE WHERE THE WORKFORCE THRIVES.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH AND PRESBYTERIAN IMPACT THE LIVES OF FOUR MILLION PATIENTS AND MEMBERS THROUGH MORE THAN 40 HOSPITAL FACILITIES, HUNDREDS OF CLINICS AND SIGNIFICANT HEALTH PLAN OPERATIONS.

THE TWO ORGANIZATIONS COLLECTIVELY REPRESENT 40,000 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING NEARLY 3,000 PHYSICIANS.

BOTH SYSTEMS WILL NOW PURSUE A PERIOD OF GREATER EVALUATION AND EXPLORATION OF THE NEXT STEPS TOWARDS A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT AND REGULATORY APPROVALS.