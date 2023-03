ROLLOVER ACCIDENT ON HWY 75 SENDS DRIVER TO HOSPITAL

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT AROUND 9 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE 58-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER WAS HEADED SOUTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 75 ATTEMPTING TO EXIT ONTO GORDON DRIVE WHEN HE LOST CONTROL OF HIS CAR WHILE GOING UP THE RAMP.

THE CAR ROLLED TWO OR THREE TIMES AND LANDED UPSIDE DOWN IN THE DITCH, TRAPPING THE DRIVER INSIDE.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS FROM SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE EXTRACTED HIM AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

POLICE SAY ALCOHOL IS BELIEVED TO BE A FACTOR IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE DRIVER’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.