NEBRASKA CONSIDERS HIGHWAY 81 EXPANSION

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA WOULD FUND EXPANSION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 81 UNDER A BILL BEING CONSIDERED BY THE TRANSPORTATION AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE.

LB-454, INTRODUCED BY NIOBRARA SENATOR BARRY DEKAY, WOULD APPROPRIATE FUNDS TO THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO PLAN, DESIGN, AND PURCHASE RIGHTS-OF-WAY ALONG HIGHWAY 81 BETWEEN NORFOLK AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER AND BETWEEN COLUMBUS AND YORK FOR CONVERSION TO A FOUR-LANE DIVIDED HIGHWAY.

THE BILL ALSO WOULD ALSO PROVIDE FUNDS FOR SIGNAGE AND DEVELOPMENT OF A GATEWAY ENTRANCE AT HIGHWAY 81 AND NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 12 TO ALERT TRAVELERS TO NIOBRARA STATE PARK AND LEWIS AND CLARK LAKE.

THE COMMITTEE HAS TAKEN NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON THE PROPOSAL.