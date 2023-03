FAKE 9-1-1 CALLS MADE TO SEVERAL NEBRASKA SCHOOLS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING SEVERAL FALSE REPORTS OF SCHOOL SHOOTINGS THAT WERE PLACED TO 9-1-1 CALL CENTERS ACROSS THE STATE.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE STATE PATROL SAYS THE CALLS STARTED TO COME IN THURSDAY MORNING:

FAKE3 OC…EXPECTED PROTOCOL. :21

HE SAYS THE CALLS WERE ALL RESPONDED TO, BUT EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE FAKE, THEY DO GENERATE FEAR AT THE AFFECTED SCHOOLS:

FAKE4 OC……..INCOMPREHENSIBLE. :28

COLONEL BOLDUC SAYS WHILE THERE WAS A DISRUPTION IN LEARNING, ALL KIDS ARE SAFE AND THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE SCHOOLS.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS ALL THE SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE AT THE SCHOOLS WORKED, AND THE INVESTIGATION INTO WHO MADE THE CALLS IS UNDERWAY:

FAKE5 OC……….HELD ACCOUNTABLE. :08

LINCOLN POLICE CONFIRMED THAT ONE OF THEIR SCHOOLS WAS CALLED, SCHOOLS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WERE NOT CALLED

SIMILAR SWATTING CALLS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN NINE OTHER STATES THIS YEAR, INCLUDING MINNESOTA.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN DISTINCT SIMILARITIES IN THE CALLS RECEIVED BY THOSE SCHOOLS, SUCH AS THE USE OF VOIP TECHNOLOGY TO MASK THE CALLER’S IDENTITY AND LOCATION, USING OR MOCKING A FOREIGN ACCENT, MISPRONOUNCING SCHOOL OR TOWN NAMES, AND PRETENDING THAT THEY ARE HIDING INSIDE THE SCHOOL THEMSELVES.