66TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW BEGINS FRIDAY

THE 66TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW WILL GET UNDERWAY FRIDAY AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER LOCATED AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE.

THE ANNUAL EXPOSITION BY THE HOME BUILDER’S ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND WILL FEATURE EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS THIS SPRING AND SUMMER.

THERE WILL BE HOURLY DOOR PRIZES THROUGHOUT THE SHOW DONATED BY THEIR MEMBERS AND EXHIBITORS.

THE SHOW HOURS ARE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AND FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. ON SUNDAY.

ADMISSION IS $7 FOR ADULTS, WITH CHILDREN 12 & UNDER ADMITTED FREE.