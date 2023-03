UNICAMERAL CONSIDERS PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHERS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA STUDENTS WHO DON’T GET INTO AN OPTION ENROLLMENT SCHOOL COULD GET A LIMITED VOUCHER FOR A PRIVATE SCHOOL, IN A NEW PROPOSAL.INTRODUCED BY STATE SENATOR BEN HANSEN:

NEB6 OC……..GENERAL FUNDS. :15

A LIMITED SCHOOL VOUCHER PLAN IS BEING CONSIDERED FOR NEBRASKA STUDENTS WHO DON’T GET INTO AN OPTION ENROLLMENT SCHOOL.

SENATOR JUSTIN WAYNE OF OMAHA SUPPORTS THE PROPOSAL:

NEB7 OC……OUR JOB. :11.

THE MONEY FOR THE LIMITED VOUCHERS, IF APPROVED, WOULD COME FROM THE NEBRASKA TEEOSA SCHOOL FUNDING FORMULA.

24/7 NEWSSOURCE