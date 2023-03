SPENCER FATALITY IDENTIFIED AS MARATHON, IOWA MAN

THE SPENCER POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS IDENTIFIED THE DECEASED MALE WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND FEBRUARY 20TH OUTSIDE OF 217 W 5TH STREET IN SPENCER.

POLICE IDENTIFIED THE MAN AS 29-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA MARTIN OF MARATHON, IOWA.

MARTIN’S CAUSE OF DEATH HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED AS AN AUTOPSY HAS YET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE.

SPENCER POLICE RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT AN UNRESPONSIVE MALE OUTSIDE THE WEST 5TH STREET ADDRESS SHORTLY BEFORE NOON ON FEBRUARY 20TH.

WHEN EMERGENCY RESPONDERS ARRIVED, THEY FOUND MARTIN’S BODY.