SIOUXLAND STILL #1 IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT POPULATION RANKINGS

FOR THE 4TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, THE SIOUXLAND TRI-STATE AREA HAS RETAINED THE TOP SPOT FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN METROPOLITAN AREAS UNDER 200,000 POPULATION.

SITE SELECTION MAGAZINE RELEASED THEIR ANNUAL RANKINGS WEDNESDAY AND THE RESULTS WERE ANNOUNCED AT A LUNCHEON IN DAKOTA DUNES HELD BY THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE.

CHRIS MCGOWAN IS PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

SITE10 OC….TRI-STATE REGION. :16

AND IT REALLY IS A TRI-STATE EFFORT.

MEMBERS OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OFFICIALS FROM OUR TRI-STATE METRO COMMUNITIES ACCEPTED INDIVIDUAL AWARDS FOR THEIR EFFORTS:

SITE11 OC……..FOR OUR COMMUNITY. :27

THIS IS THE 11TH TIME OVERALL SINCE 2007 WHEN THE AREA FIRST WON THE HONOR THAT SIOUXLAND HAS RANKED 1ST OVERALL IN ITS POPULATION CLASS FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN THE SITE SELECTION RANKINGS.