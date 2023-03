NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS ATTRACTING NATIONAL BUSINESS ATTENTION

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE AT THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE LUNCHEON IN DAKOTA DUNES WEDNESDAY.

NOEM SPOKE ON A VARIETY OF ECONOMIC RELATED POINTS, INCLUDING HOW MORE COMPANIES ACROSS AMERICA ARE LOOKING AT SOUTH DAKOTA AS A PLACE TO EXPAND AND DO BUSINESS:

NOEM SAYS THAT INCLUDES GROWTH IN THE NORTH SIOUX CITY AREA, WHERE TWO LARGE LAND PARCELS ARE BEING DEVELOPED AND AN INDUSTRIAL PARK IS GROWING:

AT THE END OF HER PRESENTATION AT THE LUNCHEON, THE GOVERNOR AND SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN “HIGH FIVED” EACH OTHER ON AN EFFORT TO BRING AN AIRLINE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO THE AREA, POSSIBLY TO USE THE SOON TO BE VACATED TYSON FOODS CORPORATE BUILDING IN DAKOTA DUNES:

NOEM SAYS SHE ALSO IS FOCUSED ON FINDING JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR THOSE TYSON EMPLOYEES:

FOLLOWING HER PRESENTATION, GOVERNOR NOEM HEADED TO SIOUX FALLS FOR A BILL SIGNING THAT RECOGNIZES OUT-OF-STATE LICENSES FOR NEARLY EVERY PROFESSION IN SOUTH DAKOTA.