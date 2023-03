NOEM HOPES SD LEGISLATURE WILL STILL ACT ON GROCERY TAX

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM CHALLENGED STATE LAWMAKERS TO BRING BACK HER PROPOSED TAX CUT ON GROCERIES.

THAT BILL WAS KILLED IN COMMITTEE LAST WEEK.

NOEM, IN A SOCIAL MEDIA RELEASE, SAID THE FOOD TAX CUT IS FAIR TO ALL:

NOEM SAYS THE TAX CUT MOVING THROUGH THE LEGISLATURE IS A POOR CHOICE:

A BILL THAT WOULD DROP THE GENERAL STATE SALES TAX BY THREE TENTHS OF A PERCENT HAS THE SUPPORT OF BOTH HOUSES.

NOEM SAYS HER APPROVAL OF THE BUDGET WILL DEPEND ON LEGISLATORS PASSING THE FOOD TAX CUT:

THE TAX CUT BILL WAS AMENDED IN THE HOUSE TO REMOVE THE SUNSET PROVISION OF 2025.