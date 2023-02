SUPREME COURT HEARS CHALLENGES TO BIDEN STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PLAN

THE SUPREME COURT IS HEARING ARGUMENTS TODAY (TUESDAY) IN A CASE CHALLENGING PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S PLAN TO FORGIVE AMERICANS’ STUDENT LOAN DEBT.

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD APPEARED ON FOX NEWS’ “MORNINGS WITH MARIA” AND SAYS HER STATE WILL ARGUE IT ISN’T SOLELY UP TO THE PRESIDENT TO MAKE THIS DECISION:

BIRD EXPECTS THE COURT TO RULE BY THE SUMMER:

BIRD EXPECTS THE COURT TO RULE BY THE SUMMER:

STULOAN2 OC……….IN JUNE. :06

SO FAR, MORE THAN 26-MILLION PEOPLE HAVE APPLIED FOR FORGIVENESS, AND SOME 16-MILLION HAVE BEEN APPROVED TO HAVE SOME PORTION OF THEIR FEDERAL STUDENT LOANS FORGIVEN.

THE PROGRAM IS ESTIMATED TO COST 400-BILLION DOLLARS OVER 30 YEARS.

PROTESTERS HAVE BEEN MARCHING AT THE SUPREME COURT AS THEY HEAR THE TWO CASES THAT MAY KILL PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PROGRAM.

