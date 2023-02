MORNINGSIDE POLL RESULTS ANNOUNCED

THE RESULTS OF THE 6TH ANNUAL STUDENT-LED MORNINGSIDE POLL HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.

DR. VALERIE HENNINGS OF THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY BUD DAY CENTER FOR CIVIC ENGAGEMENT OVERSEES THE POLL:

MPOLL1 OC…….THE COMMUNITY. ;23

SIX HUNDRED RESPONSES WERE OBTAINED FROM IOWA RESIDENTS DURING THE POLL ON A VARIETY OF ISSUES.

STUDENT AGNES GARDER REVEALED WHAT THE POLL SHOWED RESPONDANTS THOUGHT WAS THE NUMBER ONE ISSUE IN THE COUNTRY:

MPOLL2 OC……POLITICAL LEADERSHIP. 27

EDUCATION WAS THE TOP ISSUE FACING IOWA, WITH 52% OF THOSE POLLED OPPOSING SCHOOL VOUCHERS.

FIFTY-EIGHT PER CENT OF THOSE SURVEYED SAID THEY OPPOSED ROES VS WADE BEING OVERTURNED AND 51% OPPOSED LEGISLATION PREVENTING GENDER TRANSITION

STUDENT JADEN CARNEY SAYS THE POLL REVEALED THAT MANY IOWANS WERE NOT HAPPY WITH OUR POLITICAL LEADERS:

MPOLL3 OC……..REACHING 50 PER CENT. :22

ONLY 14% OF IOWANS SURVEYED RESPONDED THAT THEY DIDN’T TRUST INFORMATION GIVEN TO THEM BY THEIR HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS.

CURRENT U.S. GUN LAWS RECEIVED A THIRTY-FIVE PERCENT SATISFACTION APPROVAL RATING WHILE 45 PERCENT SAID THEY WERE DISSATISFIED.

THE ANNUAL PHONE POLL TOOK PLACE FROM FEBRUARY 13TH THROUGH THE 20TH.