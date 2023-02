IOWA SUBCOMMITTEE ADVANCES SCHOOL GENDER RESTROOM BILL

A HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE HAS APPROVED A BILL THAT WOULD LET IOWA SCHOOLS HAVE POLICIES REQUIRING THAT STUDENTS USE THE BATHROOMS OR LOCKER ROOMS DESIGNATED FOR THEIR BIOLOGICAL SEX.

PATTY ALEXANDER, A TEACHER FROM URBANDALE, URGED LAWMAKERS TO PASS THE BILL.

JILL BJORKLUND OF ANKENY BROUGHT HER SEVEN-YEAR-OLD TRANSGENDER DAUGHTER LILY TO THE HEARING AND THEY URGED LAWMAKERS TO DEFEAT THE BILL.

AMBER WILLIAMS TOLD LAWMAKERS SHE WAS A CONCERNED MOM WHO SUPPORTS THE BILL.

LOBBYISTS REPRESENTING SCHOOLS WARN DISTRICTS WILL RISK LAWSUITS AND BE FORCED TO DECIDE WHETHER TO ADHERE TO FEDERAL POLICY ON TRANSGENDER STUDENTS’ BATHROOM USE OR THE PROPOSED STATE LAW.

BECKY TAYLOR,EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF IOWA SAFE SCHOOLS, WHICH WORKS WITH 10-THOUSAND L-G-B-T-Q STUDENTS, SAYS THE BILL’S ACCOMMODATION — LETTING TRANSGENDER STUDENTS USE THE RESTROOM IN THE NURSES OFFICE — DOES NOT MEET THE LEGAL STANDARD.

IT IS THE FIRST TIME A HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE HAS ADVANCED A SO-CALLED BATHROOM BILL AND IT IS SCHEDULED FOR CONSIDERATION IN THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

A SIMILIAR SCHOOL BATHROOM POLICY IS BEING CONSIDERED IN THE IOWA SENATE, BUT IT WOULD BE MANDATORY RATHER THAN OPTIONAL FOR ALL ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS.

