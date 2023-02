HERTEL TO LEAD CLAY COUNTY FAIR

THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER, IOWA HAS A NEW MANAGER.

JEROME HERTEL HAS BEEN NAMED THE NEXT C-E-O AND MANAGER OF THE FAIR ASSOCIATION.

HERTEL HAS 24 YEARS OF UPPER-LEVEL MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE IN THE FAIR INDUSTRY AND MOST RECENTLY HAS SERVED AS THE C-E-O OF THE ALASKA STATE FAIR SINCE 2014.

HE PREVIOUSLY WAS OPERATIONS DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX EMPIRE FAIR IN SIOUX FALLS AND WAS ALSO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE FAIR FROM 2008-2014.

HERTEL WILL SUCCEED JEREMY PARSONS, WHO IS LEAVING THE SPENCER FAIR AFTER NEARLY 12 YEARS TO BECOME C-E-O/MANAGER OF THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

HERTEL’S FIRST DAY ON THE JOB WILL BE APRIL 17TH.