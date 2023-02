IOWA HAWKEYE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STANDOUT CAITLIN CLARK HAS BEEN NAMED BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON.

CLARK IS THE ONLY PLAYER IN THE NATION WITH MORE THAN 700 POINTS, 210 REBOUNDS, 210 ASSISTS, AND 30 STEALS.

HER THREE POINTER AT THE BUZZER WAS THE GAME WINNER AS SIXTH RANKED IOWA EDGED BIG TEN CHAMP AND SECOND RANKED INDIANA LAST SUNDAY 86-85.

CLARK FINISHED THAT GAME WITH 34 POINTS, NINE ASSISTS AND NINE REBOUNDS.