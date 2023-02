LE MARS POLICE ARREST ROBBERY SUSPECT

LE MARS POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A TEENAGE SUSPECT WANTED IN THE ARMED ROBBERY OF THE BREW COFFEE SHOP SUNDAY MORNING AT 346 PLYMOUTH STREET SOUTHWEST.

POLICE ARE NOT IDENTIFYING THE 16-YEAR-OLD MALE JUVENILE BUT SAY HE IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A WEAPON, INTERFERING WITH A 9-1-1 CALL FOR HELP, FALSE IMPRISONMENT AND 5TH DEGREE THEFT.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE COFFEE SHOP AROUND 8:20 A.M.AND DISPLAYED A HANDGUN.

HE CUT THE PHONE LINES, THREATENED AND DETAINED THE EMPLOYEES FOR 20 MINUTES AND STOLE MONEY, LIQUOR AND PERSONAL ITEMS BEFORE FLEEING ON FOOT.

SURVEILANCE VIDEO FROM BUSINESSES AND TIPS FROM THE PUBLIC LED POLICE TO 108 3RD AVENUE NORTHWEST IN LE MARS WHERE THEY ARRESTED THE JUVENILE AND RECOVERED STOLEN ITEMS AND A REPLICA HANDGUN USED IN THE ALLEGED CRIME.