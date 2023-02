KASSIN EXPLAINS WHY SD GROCERY TAX CUT FAILED

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE LAST WEEK KILLED GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PROPOSED GROCERY SALES TAX CUT.

REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS KASSIN OF VERMILLION SERVES ON THE COMMITTEE AND SAYS THEY HAD TO CHOOSE ONE OF THE THREE PROPOSALS IN FRONT OF THEM:

THE COMMITTEE AGREED ON HB-1137 WHICH CUTS THE GENERAL SALES TAX BY THREE TENTHS OF A PERCENT.

KASSIN SAYS IT IS A BIG REDUCTION:

NOEM SPOKE TO THE COMMITTEE ABOUT THE TAX CUT PROPOSAL, WHICH KASSIN SAYS WAS A GOOD PRESENTATION:

THE BILL STARTS THROUGH THE SENATE COMMITTEE PROCESS THIS WEEK.

Jerry Oster WNAX