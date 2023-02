IOWA SENATE KILLS CARBON PIPELINE BILL…..FOR NOW

REPUBLICANS ON AN IOWA SENATE COMMITTEE HAVE KILLED A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE SET SOME NEW RULES FOR BUILDING CARBON PIPELINES.

SENATOR MIKE KLIMISH SAYS HE CAME INTO TODAY’S (MONDAY’S) SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING WITH A PLAN, BUT AFTER SUPPORTERS AND OPPONENTS OF CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES TESTIFIED, THAT PLAN WENT OUT THE WINDOW.

KILLBILL1 OC……..NOBODY LIKED.” (LAUGHTER FADE) :05

CYNTHIA HANSEN IS A LANDOWNER FROM SHELBY COUNTY WHO DOES NOT WANT A CARBON PIPELINE ON HER PROPERTY.

SHE WAS EMOTIONAL IN URGING LAWMAKERS TO BAN THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN FOR THE PROJECTS, SO DEVELOPERS DO NOT HAVE THE POWER TO SEIZE PROPERTY FROM UNWILLING LANDOWNERS.

KILLBILL2 OC……..OF OUR LAND?” (TEARS) :17

THE BILL WOULD HAVE REQUIRED FUTURE PIPELINES — INCLUDING THOSE CARRYING NATURAL GAS OR OTHER FUELS — TO GET PERMISSION FROM AT LEAST TWO-THIRDS OF LANDOWNERS ALONG THE PIPELINE ROUTE BEFORE A DEVELOPER COULD SEEK AUTHORITY FROM THE STATE TO SEIZE THE REST.

LATER THIS WEEK A HOUSE COMMITTEE IS EXPECTED TO CONSIDER A BILL TO ESTABLISH SOME NEW RULES FOR THE THREE PROPOSED CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES, SO IT’S POSSIBLE SENATORS MAY LATER REVISIT THE ISSUE.

…………………….