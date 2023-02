DOOBIE BROTHERS TO ROCK THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER

THE CLASSIC ROCK GROUP “THE DOOBIE BROTHERS” ARE RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY IN JUNE.

THE DOOBIES EXTEND 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR WILL PLAY THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER ON SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH.

IT’S ONE OF 35 DATES ANNOUNCED FOR THE BAND FROM JUNE THROUGH OCTOBER.

TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PATRICK SIMMONS & JOHN MCFEE WILL PERFORM THE GREATEST HITS OF THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME GROUP WHICH HAS WON FOUR GRAMMY AWARDS.

TICKETS GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 3RD AT 10 AM.