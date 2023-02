CITY COUNCIL APPROVES NEW GILL HAULING CONTRACT

AFTER MUCH DEBATE MONDAY, THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL APPROVED A NEW TEN YEAR CONTRACT WITH GILL HAULING, THE COMPANY THAT COLLECTS CITY RESIDENTS’ TRASH AND RECYCLABLES.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 WITH MAYOR BOB SCOTT DISSENTING:

GILLHAUL1 OC………….GONNA VOTE NO. :05

THE NEW CONTRACT CALLS FOR EVERY OTHER WEEK RECYCLING SERVICE INSTEAD OF THE CURRENT WEEKLY PICKUP…

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE HAD TWO AMENDMENTS ADDED, WITH ONE BEING A REVIEW OF THE RECYCLING CHANGE:

GILLHAUL2 OC………RECYCLING MATERIALS. :16

RECYCLING WILL REMAIN AT NO COST TO CUSTOMERS WITH AN OPTION FOR LARGER CURBSIDE CONTAINER.

THE NEW AGREEMENT WILL CONTAIN A FLOOR CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ADJUSTMENT OF 3% TO A CEILING CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ADJUSTMENT OF 5% FOR THE LENGTH OF THE CONTRACT.

THE NEW CONTRACT BEGINS JULY 1ST AND ENDS JUNE 30TH,0F 2033 WITH TWO FIVE YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS.