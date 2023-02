SUSPECT & VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SGT BLUFF FATAL SHOOTING

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE GUNMAN AND THE VICTIMS IN FRIDAY EVENING’S SHOOTINGS AT 2169 BUCHANAN AVENUE IN RURAL SGT. BLUFF.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS THE SUSPECT IS 43-YEAR-OLD RAYMOND T. ROGERS OF 7284 OLD LAKEPORT ROAD OF SGT. BLUFF.

SHEEHAN SAYS WHEN DEPUTIES AND SGT. BLUFF POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT THE BUCHANAN AVENUE HOME AROUND 6:45 P.M., THEY LOOKED THROUGH A WINDOW AND SAW ROGERS’ PRONE ON THE FLOOR:

SBLSHOT1 OC……GUNSHOT WOUNDS. :22

SHEEHAN SAYS THOSE VICTIMS WERE THE RESIDENTS OF THE HOME, 40-YEAR-OLD ASHLEY ROGERS AND 50-YEAR-OLD GERELE JONES.

SBLSHOT2 OC………AT THE SCENE. :08

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE SUSPECT, RAYMOND ROGERS, WAS FOUND WITH A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND AND IS THE ONLY SUSPECT IN THE CASE.

HE AND ASHLEY ROGERS HAVE BEEN ESTRANGED FOR AROUND A YEAR.

RAYMOND ROGERS WAS AIR LIFTED TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL WHERE HE REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE 12-YEAR-OLD BOY IS THE SON OF JONES, AND WAS ONE OF THE 9-1-1 CALLERS ABOUT THE SHOOTING:

SBLSHOT3 OC………EXHIBITED THAT EVENING. :31

SHEEHAN SAYS IT’S FAIR TO TERM THE CASE AS A MURDER AND ATTEMPTED SUICIDE, BUT ADDED THE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AND NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME.