SUSPECT CHARGED IN 11TH STREET STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A MALE VICTIM HAS DIED OF INJURIES FROM A STABBING FRIDAY NIGHT.

POLICE AND EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE CALLED TO 414 11TH STREET AROUND 9:45 P.M.WHERE THEY FOUND A VICTIM WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS.

THE VICTIM, 48-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM HARLAN, WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE AND DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

POLICE INTERVIEWED SEVERAL PEOPLE ABOUT THE INCIDENT.

THIRTY-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL JOHN PARKER WAS ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE AND POSSESSION OF METH.