LE MARS POLICE SEARCH FOR ARMED COFFEE HOUSE ROBBER

LE MARS POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR AN ARMED SUSPECT WHO ROBBED A COFFEE SHOP IN THAT CITY SUNDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY THE ROBBERY TOOK PLACE AT THE BREW COFFEE SHOP ON 346 PLYMOUTH STREET SOUTHWEST IN LE MARS AROUND 8:45 A.M.

LE MARS POLICE SAY THE ARMED SUSPECT WAS A HISPANIC MALE WEARING A GREY HOODED SWEATSHIRT WITH A WHITE BANDANA COVERING HIS FACE.

POLICE HAVE NOT SAID WHAT THE SUSPECT WAS ARMED WITH.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE ROBBERY

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SUSPECT SHOULD CONTACT LE MARS POLICE AT 712-546-4113 OR PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 712-548-4968.