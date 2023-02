AARP SEEKS INSULIN PRICE CAP IN IOWA

AARP IOWA STATE DIRECTOR, BRAD ANDERSON, SAYS THE ORGANIZATION IS PUSHING FOR STATE LAWMAKERS TO ENACT A CAP ON INSULIN COSTS LIKE THE ONE NOW IN PLACE FOR FEDERAL MEDICARE USERS

ANDERSON SAYS NO IOWANS SHOULD HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT HOW THEY ARE GOING TO PAY FOR INSULIN.

AARP IOWA WOULD LIKE TO SEE A STATE CAP ON INSULIN SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 35 AND 100 DOLLARS PER MONTH.

HE SAYS INSULIN WAS CREATED 100 YEARS AGO AND HAS GONE UP ABOUT 600 PERCENT IN PRICE IN THE LAST 20 YEARS.

A STATE CAP ON INSULIN COSTS HAS BEEN PASSED IN 21 OTHER STATES.