THREE DEAD IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY NIGHT

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A MALE VICTIM HAS DIED OF INJURIES FROM A STABBING.

POLICE AND EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE CALLED TO 414 11TH STREET AROUND 9:45 P.M.WHERE THEY FOUND A VICTIM WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE AND DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

POLICE ARE INTERVIEWING SEVERAL PEOPLE ABOUT THE INCIDENT, BUT NOBODY HAD BEEN CHARGED AS OF SATURDAY MORNING.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING WHAT’S BEING DESCRIBED AS A MURDER SUICIDE AT A RURAL RESIDENCE EAST OF SGT. BLUFF FRIDAY EVENING.

DEPUTIES AND RESPONDERS FOUND TWO VICTIMS AT A HOME IN THE 2100 BLOCK OF BUCHANAN AVENUE SHORTLY BEFORE 7 P.M.

A LAW ENFORCEMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE PERPATRATOR APPARENTLY KILLED THE VICTIM AND THEN TOOK HIS OWN LIFE.

NO OTHER DETAILS HAD BEEN RELEASED AS OF EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

Updated 7:16 a.m. 2/25/23