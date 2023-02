NEW INFORMATION ABOUT SGT BLUFF AREA FATAL SHOOTING

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOOTING DEATHS FRIDAY EVENING IN RURAL SGT. BLUFF.

A RELEASE FROM SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO 2169 BUCHANAN AVENUE AROUND 6:45 P.M.FOR 9-1-1 CALLS OF SHOTS BEING FIRED.

WHEN THEY ARRIVED, THE DEPUTIES FOUND AN INJURED MALE ON THE FLOOR OF THE

RESIDENCE AND THEY ALSO RESCUED AN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM INSIDE.

DEPUTIES THEN DISCOVERED TWO MORE PEOPLE, A MALE AND A FEMALE VICTIM, BOTH SUFFERING FROM GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

THE ORIGINAL PERSON OBSERVED WAS SUFFERING FROM WHAT APPEARED TO BE A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND.

THAT MALE SUSPECT WAS TRANSPORTED TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

NO OTHER CONDITION UPDATE IS AVAILABLE.

THE FEMALE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE, SIOUX CITY IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

THE MALE VICTIM DIED AT THE SCENE.

SHEEHAN SAYS THEY ARE NOT LOOKING FOR ANY MORE SUSPECTS.

THE IDENTITIES AND CURRENT CONDITIONS ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY.