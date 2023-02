JUNIOR LEAGUE PROVIDES FREE HAIRCUTS FOR CHILDREN IN “OUT OF HOME CARE”

THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY HAS PARTNERED WITH THE IOWA SCHOOL OF BEAUTY TO PROVIDE FREE HAIRCUT VOUCHERS TO CHILDREN IN “OUT-OF-HOME CARE”, INCLUDING FOSTER CARE OR KINSHIP PLACEMENT.

IOWA SCHOOL OF BEAUTY IS PROVIDING THE HAIRCUTS FREE OF CHARGE TO ELIGIBLE CHILDREN IN WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, AND MONONA COUNTIES.

THE PARTNERSHIP IS GIVING CHILDREN THE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIENCE A MOMENT OF CARE AND RECEIVE A SALON EXPERIENCE WHILE AVOIDING A FINANCIAL BURDEN ON GUARDIANS OR PARENTS.

ELIGIBLE CHILDREN MAY RECEIVE A VOUCHER THROUGH THEIR LUTHERAN SERVICES OF IOWA CASEWORKER.